School can be a lot of work, and sometimes it can be tough, but it’s always fun. At school we learn new and interesting things about art and kindness and reading, and lots more. We also make new friends and learn more about ourselves.

School may have changed in the last year – maybe you have to wear a mask to class, or you speak to each other over Zoom or Teams, or you do a lot more reading and listening over the computer. But it’s still a place of wonder and discovery where everyone is welcome. I’m so happy I got to visit so many classrooms this past school year, and I can’t wait to share more books and more laughs with teachers and students. At all my visits I always remind students of a few things we all do at school:

· Be who you are

· Always be kind

· It’s okay to ask questions

· It’s okay to make mistakes

· Don’t pick your nose

I hope you have a safe and fun-filled back-to-school season. The End.

Love,

Todd