We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

School can be a lot of work, and sometimes it can be tough, but it’s always fun. At school we learn new and interesting things about art and kindness and reading, and lots more. We also make new friends and learn more about ourselves.

School may have changed in the last year – maybe you have to wear a mask to class, or you speak to each other over Zoom or Teams, or you do a lot more reading and listening over the computer. But it’s still a place of wonder and discovery where everyone is welcome. I’m so happy I got to visit so many classrooms this past school year, and I can’t wait to share more books and more laughs with teachers and students. At all my visits I always remind students of a few things we all do at school:

·         Be who you are
·         Always be kind
·         It’s okay to ask questions
·         It’s okay to make mistakes
·         Don’t pick your nose

I hope you have a safe and fun-filled back-to-school season. The End.

Love,
Todd

Todd Parr Talks - School Anxiety

Todd's Back-to-School Checklist

Todd Parr's Back-to-School Checklist

Get ready for back-to-school with these classroom friendly favorites!

The School Book

The School Book

Buy the Book

Beloved and New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr uses his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity to introduce readers to all the wonderful things they can do at school, where everyone is welcome!With his trademark bright colors and bold lines, Todd Parr introduces readers to a perennial source of… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316423809

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: July 16th 2019

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Be Who You Are

Be Who You Are

Buy the Book

In a brand-new companion to his beloved classic It's Okay to Be Different, New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr encourages kids to be proud of who they are inside.Be who you are!Be proud of where you're from.Be a different color. Speak your language.Wear everything you need to be you.… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316265232

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: October 25th 2016

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Teachers Rock!

Teachers Rock!

Buy the Book

A celebration of the countless ways teachers change the world-with a free Back-to-School poster! Teachers are amazing! They teach you new things, make you laugh, and help you meet new friends. They always encourage you to do your best. They make the classroom a great place to be! From admiring… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316265126

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $20.49

On Sale: April 19th 2016

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers