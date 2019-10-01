A brief Todd Bio
Todd Parr is the author and illustrator of more than 50 books for children including the New York Times bestselling The The I Love You Book, The Earth Book, and The Thankful Book. His books have received numerous awards and are available in over eighteen languages throughout the world. He is the co-creator of the popular Daytime Emmy® nominated television show, ToddWorld, as well as short films for Sesame Street. Todd is also working on a new show based on his books, produced by Spider Eye in the UK. In a review of his 2019 release, The Kindness Book, The School Library Journal states "Parr encourages consideration of all people and creatures great and small." Kindness and empathy remain at the forefront of Todd's books and in his collaborations with SF-MARIN Food Bank, Stouffer's, People Magazine and several companies working towards helping people, animals, and promoting literacy. In 2020 the Mermaid Theater of Nova Scotia will be launching a staged adaptation of Todd's books in a production titled It's Ok to Be Different - Stories by Todd Parr. Todd lives in Berkeley, California with his three adopted Pit Bulls.