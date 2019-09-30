About Todd

About Todd Parr Todd Parr is the author and illustrator of more than 40 books for children, including the New York Times bestselling The I Love You Book, The Earth Book, and The Thankful Book. His books are available in over fifteen languages throughout the world. He is the co-creator of the popular children's television show ToddWorld as well as short films for Sesame Street. Todd has partnered with Target, SF-MARIN Food Bank, Stouffer's, People Magazine and several companies and organizations to help people, animals, and promote literacy. Todd's books have won several awards and his TV show, ToddWorld, was nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards. Todd lives in Berkeley, California with his three adopted Pit bulls.

