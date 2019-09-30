.

About Todd

 

Todd Parr I like the fog. I like sea lions. I love animals.
I love the ocean. I love to cook. My favorite color is Blue.
My favorite food is macaroni and cheese.

 

Todd Parr is the author and illustrator of more than 50 books for children including the New York Times bestselling The The I Love You Book, The Earth Book, and The Thankful Book. His books have received numerous awards and are available in over eighteen languages throughout the world. He is the co-creator of the popular Daytime Emmy® nominated television show, ToddWorld, as well as short films for Sesame Street. Todd is also working on a new show based on his books, produced by Spider Eye in the UK. In a review of his 2019 release, The Kindness Book, The School Library Journal states "Parr encourages consideration of all people and creatures great and small." Kindness and empathy remain at the forefront of Todd's books and in his collaborations with SF-MARIN Food Bank, Stouffer's, People Magazine and several companies working towards helping people, animals, and promoting literacy. In 2020 the Mermaid Theater of Nova Scotia will be launching a staged adaptation of Todd's books in a production titled It's Ok to Be Different - Stories by Todd Parr. Todd lives in Berkeley, California with his three adopted Pit Bulls.

Philanthropy

Questions for Todd

WHY DON'T YOU USE PUNCTUATION IN SOME OF YOUR BOOKS?

I started out as an artist. I painted large canvases with messages at the top. I never used punctuation in my original artwork so I didn't think I needed to use it when I first started writing and illustrating children's books. I was wrong. I realized I was setting a bad example. Now I make sure all of my books have the correct spelling and use punctuation in all of my books. But I do make a lot of mistakes, and that's how I learn. Love, Todd

 

Teachers, does your class have a question for Todd?
You can send him an e-mail from the form on the contact page!

 

Here's a few of the questions Todd receives:

Where does Todd live?
Where did Todd get his dog from?
I wonder why he loves mac and cheese?
I wonder why his favorite color is blue?
I wonder where he gets his dog food?
I wonder where Todd gets his groceries?
What is his mom's name?
I wonder if Todd has a brother?
I wonder if Todd has a baby sister?

Todd's Dogs

Todd Parr and his dogs!

*Bully was in some of my very first books.

Todd loves animals, especially dogs. He currently has three pit bulls names Pete, Tater Tot and Jer-Jer. They are all adopted from Berkeley Animal Care and Rescue in Berkeley, CA. Todd is especially fond of the pit bull breed because so many need good homes. Like with any animal, you have to be educated and responsible about the animal. Pit bulls are very loyal dogs that just want to be loved. Not everyone can adopt an animal, but there are lots of ways to help.

 

Here are some places that you can donate to:
ASPCA

The Best Friends Animal Society (Instagram)

The American Pitbull Foundation

Todd on Instagram!

Todd Parr

Literary Agent/Worldwide Licensing
Liz Stahler, Suppertime Entertainment
Film/TV Agent
Gerry Renert, Suppertime Entertainment
Publicist
Siena Koncsol, Little, Brown for Young Readers
Author Visits
Email Holland at holland@toddparr.com
Large Quantity Book Orders
Phone: (800) 759-0190
International Book Orders
Phone: (800) 759-0190