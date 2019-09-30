WHY DON'T YOU USE PUNCTUATION IN SOME OF YOUR BOOKS?
I started out as an artist. I painted large canvases with messages at the top. I never used punctuation in my original artwork so I didn't think I needed to use it when I first started writing and illustrating children's books. I was wrong. I realized I was setting a bad example. Now I make sure all of my books have the correct spelling and use punctuation in all of my books. But I do make a lot of mistakes, and that's how I learn. Love, Todd
Teachers, does your class have a question for Todd?
You can send him an e-mail from the form on the contact page!
Here's a few of the questions Todd receives:
