  • Todd Parr Love the World

    Two of Todd's books named as children's books that encourage community, respect, and love

     


  • Be Who You Are

    BE WHO YOU ARE Todd's book featured on Greece's new StoryWalk

     


  • Todd Parr It's Okay to Be Different

    THE EXPERT PARENT'S GUIDE TO CHILDHOOD ANXIETY Todd's book featured as an approved anxiety-relief tool

     


  • Todd Parr It's Okay to Be Different
    IT'S OKAY TO BE DIFFERENT Todd's book on diversity heralded by ABC News online.

  • Todd Parr It's Okay to Be Different

    TODD'S BOOKS READ AT DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR - Article Featuring Todd's Books

     


  • Todd Parr - The Family Book

    10 HEARTWARMING CHILDREN'S BOOKS FEATURING ALL TYPES OF FATHERS - Article Featuring Todd's Books

     

    (By Jennifer Chen - Brit+Co)


  • Todd Parr - The Family Book

    THE FAMILY BOOK Featured in Scary Mommy

     

    (By Amber Leventry - Scary Mommy)


  • The Goodbye Book

    11 BOOKS TO HELP CHILDREN COPE WITH THE LOSS OF A PARENT - Article Featuring Todd's Books

     

    (By B&N Editors - Barnes and Noble)


  • Todd Parr - Be Who You Are

    BE WHO YOU ARE PRAISED FOR CELEBRATING DIVERSITY - Todd's Book Featured on PopSugar

     

    (By India Yafee - PopSugar)


  • Todd Parr - Be Who You Are

    THE SCIENCE OF ART AND READING - Article Featuring Todd

     

    (By Matthew McWilliams - Longwood University )


  • Todd Parr All The Wonders Interview

    ALL THE WONDERS PODCAST - Interview with Todd

     

    Matthew Winner talks with Todd about confidence, denial, and never forgetting what it means to need someone. Click here to listen to the full interview.


  • Todd Parr - The Okay Book

    THE OKAY BOOK in the New York Times Book Review

     

    The Okay Book was recommended in an article, "Illustrated Books to Help Children Embrace Their Differences".


  • The Goodbye Book

    THE GOODBYE BOOK in Tidewater Paws & Claws Magazine

     

    The Goodbye Book was featured in the February issue of Tidewater Paws & Claws Magazine. The Pet Blog Lady also featured the book!


  • Real Simple Magazine feature

    THE FAMILY BOOK in REAL SIMPLE Magazine

     

    THE FAMILY BOOK was in a round-up of books for the transitional times of growing up in REAL SIMPLE Magazine!


  • Elton John shares The Family Book on Instagram

    ELTON JOHN SHARES THE FAMILY BOOK

     

    Elton John shared an Instagram post featuring Todd's THE FAMILY BOOK! The news has been picked up by various national media outlets, including: USA Today, Los Angeles Times, CBS News, The Daily Beast, and The Guardian

  • Todd’s Making News with ebooks for Expecting Parents!

    NEWS3LV.COM

  • Todd in The Land of Nod

    Todd Book Sighting!

    Okay, this isn't really a press story about Todd, but we thought it was pretty cool all the same. It's from The Land of Nod's April 2014 catalog.

