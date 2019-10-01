All Press
Two of Todd's books named as children's books that encourage community, respect, and love
BE WHO YOU ARE Todd's book featured on Greece's new StoryWalk
THE EXPERT PARENT'S GUIDE TO CHILDHOOD ANXIETY Todd's book featured as an approved anxiety-relief tool
IT'S OKAY TO BE DIFFERENT Todd's book on diversity heralded by ABC News online.
TODD'S BOOKS READ AT DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR - Article Featuring Todd's Books
10 HEARTWARMING CHILDREN'S BOOKS FEATURING ALL TYPES OF FATHERS - Article Featuring Todd's Books
(By Jennifer Chen - Brit+Co)
THE FAMILY BOOK Featured in Scary Mommy
(By Amber Leventry - Scary Mommy)
11 BOOKS TO HELP CHILDREN COPE WITH THE LOSS OF A PARENT - Article Featuring Todd's Books
(By B&N Editors - Barnes and Noble)
BE WHO YOU ARE PRAISED FOR CELEBRATING DIVERSITY - Todd's Book Featured on PopSugar
(By India Yafee - PopSugar)
THE SCIENCE OF ART AND READING - Article Featuring Todd
(By Matthew McWilliams - Longwood University )
ALL THE WONDERS PODCAST - Interview with Todd
Matthew Winner talks with Todd about confidence, denial, and never forgetting what it means to need someone. Click here to listen to the full interview.
THE OKAY BOOK in the New York Times Book Review
The Okay Book was recommended in an article, "Illustrated Books to Help Children Embrace Their Differences".
THE GOODBYE BOOK in Tidewater Paws & Claws Magazine
The Goodbye Book was featured in the February issue of Tidewater Paws & Claws Magazine. The Pet Blog Lady also featured the book!
THE FAMILY BOOK in REAL SIMPLE Magazine
THE FAMILY BOOK was in a round-up of books for the transitional times of growing up in REAL SIMPLE Magazine!
ELTON JOHN SHARES THE FAMILY BOOK
Elton John shared an Instagram post featuring Todd's THE FAMILY BOOK! The news has been picked up by various national media outlets, including: USA Today, Los Angeles Times, CBS News, The Daily Beast, and The Guardian
Todd’s Making News with ebooks for Expecting Parents!
Todd Book Sighting!
Okay, this isn't really a press story about Todd, but we thought it was pretty cool all the same. It's from The Land of Nod's April 2014 catalog.