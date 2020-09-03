We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Dear Teachers, Librarians, Parents, and Booksellers,

Todd Parr inspires and empowers children around the world with fun, positive messages.

 

A New York Times bestselling author of more than 50 books for children, Todd addresses important topics in a way that feels necessary, inclusive, and appropriate, with a sensibility that’s kid-friendly and fun.

 

Todd wants every kid to feel just how special they truly are, and that’s why we’re celebrating #BeWhoYouAreDay on September 30.

 

Please join us in some (or all!) of the below ways to celebrate the kids in your life, as they continue to navigate an ever-changing world around them, while discovering and celebrating who they are!

 

Sincerely,
The #BeWhoYouAreDay Team at LBYR

 

@LBSchool @littlebrownyoungreaders @toddparr

 

Get ready for this year's #BeWhoYouAreDay Celebration!

Mark your calendars for this Thursday, September 30. You can check back here for the live event link. In the meantime, sign up for the #BeWhoyouAreDay newsletter to keep up with all new information, as well as classroom resources, giveaways, and more funtivities!

Fan Mail from Educators & Librarians

Todd Parr is love and we love Todd Parr!

 

  • My son loves The Family Book! He makes me read it to him over and over again.”- Angie
  • “I am a 4k teacher in La Crosse, WI. You are, hands down, my favorite author and illustrator.”- Jane
  • “My 7-year-old daughter always loves your books.” - Cindy
  • “I’m a pre-k teacher and I love reading your stories to my students.” - Nicole
  • “My 2-year-old grandson loves the Otto book series.” - Georgia
  • I am a huge longtime fan, as are my 2 almost adult boys. They were raised on Todd Parr.” - Emme
  • “I am a children's librarian in Athens Ohio. All your stories and illustrations are wonderful Todd! Thanks!!:)- Heather
  • Our kids LOVE your books, as do we. Looking forward to sharing more of your books with our kids!” - Jacqueline
  • I have been a huge fan of your work for years now. We all appreciate you!” - Gina
  • “My daughter Pearl is 4 years old and she LOVES your books.” - Phil
  • “I'm an elementary school counselor in PA and one of your biggest fans. My students all know you are my favorite author.” - Laura
  • “I’m a preschool teacher in CA! I love love your bright colorful books!- Cindy