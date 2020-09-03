Todd Parr inspires and empowers children around the world with fun, positive messages.
A New York Times bestselling author of more than 50 books for children, Todd addresses important topics in a way that feels necessary, inclusive, and appropriate, with a sensibility that’s kid-friendly and fun.
Todd wants every kid to feel just how special they truly are, and that’s why we’re celebrating #BeWhoYouAreDay on September 30.
Please join us in some (or all!) of the below ways to celebrate the kids in your life, as they continue to navigate an ever-changing world around them, while discovering and celebrating who they are!
Sincerely,
The #BeWhoYouAreDay Team at LBYR
@LBSchool @littlebrownyoungreaders @toddparr