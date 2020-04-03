🍅 Roasted Tomato Soup Ingredients
1 -2 lbs. Cherry tomatoes (or Heirloom). Heck, use any tomato you want.😜
3 Tbsp olive oil
1 sweet yellow onion cut into thirds
1/2 Cup Homemade or store-bought basil cashew vegan pesto or make your own.
1 Cup Coconut full fat or reduced-fat
Spice Mixture - 1/2 tsp each, dried basil, oregano, and thyme
Salt & pepper (to taste)
Grilled Cheezers
4 slices of whole wheat bread 🍞
4 slices of Swiss cheese🧀
4 slices of Munster or Jack🧀
2 Tbsp olive oil mayonnaise or butter
Vegan friendly:
2 Cups plant-friendly cheese
2 Tbsp vegan butter (Miyoko's or preference) Or vegan mayonnaise
Instructions 🙋🏽♂️
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil.
Step 2
Place tomatoes, onions in a bowl (if using whole tomatoes, cut them in half) drizzle with 3 tablespoons of olive oil, spice mixture. Generously season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Transfer to the sheet pan.
Roast combo in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Let cool slightly. Transfer the roasted tomatoes to the blender and add coconut milk. Blend until smooth.
Add the blended soup to the pot and place over medium heat on the stove. Stir in the pesto and season the soup with salt and pepper. Thin with more milk if you like.
Step 4
Over medium heat. Spread the outside of each slice of bread with olive oil mayo, or butter, over each slice of bread. Place the spread side down in a cast iron or non-stick pan.
Add cheese (or vegan alternative).
Add the top piece of bread, spread side facing up.
Step 5
To serve, ladle the soup among bowls. Serve with a grilled cheezers on the side, or cut into squares and add them to the soup. YUM! 😋