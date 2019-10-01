Coloring Pages

Download and print theses fun coloring pages from Todd's books!

 

Todd Parr Coloring Page Todd Parr Coloring Page Todd Parr Coloring Page Todd Parr Coloring Page Todd Parr Coloring Page Todd Parr Coloring Page Todd Parr Coloring Page Todd Parr Coloring Page Todd Parr Coloring Page Todd Parr Coloring Page Todd Parr Coloring Page

Shareable Graphics

New sharable graphics from Todd's news book - Be Who You Are!

 

These make great starters for a classroom project. Click to download.

 

Todd Parr Shareable Graphic Todd Parr Shareable Graphic Todd Parr Shareable Graphic Todd Parr Shareable Graphic Todd Parr Shareable Graphic Todd Parr Shareable Graphic Todd Parr Shareable Graphic

Lunchbox Notes

Send a note with lunch!

 

Send a fun note designed by Todd with someone you love's lunch!

 

Todd Parr Lunchbox Coupon Todd Parr Lunchbox Coupon Todd Parr Lunchbox Coupon

Fun Activity Guides

Teachers and Parents, Here are Fun Activity Guides to Use With Todd's Books!

 

Todd Parr Fun Activity Guides Todd Parr Fun Activity Guides Todd Parr Fun Activity Guides Todd Parr Fun Activity Guides

Back to School Checklist

Heading Back to School? Here's a Handy Checklist!

 

Todd Parr Back to School Checklist

Paper Dolls

Do you ever feel like cutting out paper dolls? Here you go. Love, Todd

 

Todd Parr Paper Dolls

Thank You Coupons

Show someone thanks with these downloadable Thank You Coupons!

 

Todd Parr Thank You Coupons Todd Parr Thank You Coupons Todd Parr Thank You Coupons

How To Make a Book

Find out how Todd makes his books!

 

Todd Parr How to Make a Book

Listen!

Facebook Portal

With Portal from Facebook, now Story Time is bringing its AR magic to a motley mutt named Otto. Come follow Otto’s round the clock need to have constant fun and lots of it!

Todd Parr

