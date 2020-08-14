Todd loves interacting with kids! He prefers speaking to groups ranging from Kindergarten through 3rd grade, though he does sometimes present to older groups and adjusts his material. Todd has had virtual events using Google Meet, Skype, and Zoom. Please be sure that the link to the event is sent as least one day in advance, and that your platform is secure.
Here is the most recent Virtual Author Event form: Download PDF
We hope the above information has been helpful! If you’d like to arrange a visit with Todd Parr, or if you have any questions, please email holland@toddparr.com.