The Okay Book

In illustrations and audio, Parr enumerates a number of different things that are okay, such as "It's okay to be short" and "It's okay to dream big". Full color.

This is My Hair

When the reader opens up this book, he or she will see how silly hair can be. There's hair with spaghetti, hair in the wind, hair in curlers, hair with chewing gum and lots of delightful pictures.

Do's and Don'ts

What should and shouldn't you do? Do give the dog a bath but don't take one with him. Do try to change your socks every day but please don't make other people smell them.

The Best Friends Book

What makes a best friend? Illustrations and brief text describe how best friends treat each other in this bold and quirky book. Full color.

Things that Make You Feel Good

Open this book to find out things that make you feel good and the things that make you feel bad. This children's book is written by the author of This Is My Hair.

The Feel Good Book

Saying 'I Love You' in sign language feels good.Having a ladybug land on your hand feels good.Making a new friend feels good.Todd Parr celebrates all the feel-good things that tickle kids and adults alike, from rubbing noses and rubbing a dog's belly, to giving a great big hug, and seeing…

