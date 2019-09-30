Philadephia Literacy Day

Here is Philadelphia Mayor Kenney holding up the Todd Parr book he read at Philadelphia Literacy Day May 12th. He did an excellent job reading to a huge crowd of kids. We gave away about 40 copies of the book after he was done. HBG was very generous donating other LBYR books to go with our RPKids books that day. There were 1200 people at the event and we gave away 2000 books, so all in all a great day for Tree House Books and literacy efforts in Philadelphia. Andrea, thanks for your help picking out the perfect book for Mayor Kenney to read!