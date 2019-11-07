The Green House effort of Kindness!

This is a message Todd received from a wonderful fan…

Hello Todd … about 10 years ago I sent you a message how your book “It’s ok to be Different” changed my life when I started my Lunch with Lynch foundation after reading it to a PreK school.

Well now it has changed an entire community- through my organization we have made the Wildwood, NJ a kinder place.

I still read your book every chance I get, except I use the book as a learning tool that I use with the older kids – at Read Across America I read the book to the entire school from PreK to 12th grade!

I honored you at an event at Wildwood High School …

Thank you Todd!!!

Ps – eat more Mac & Cheese in the bath tub!

Click here to watch the event they had at school.