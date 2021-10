Todd would like to thank everyone who participated in this years annual #BeWhoYouAreDay! You helped make it a big success with 13 countries and 28 different states doing in the live Flipgrid Event. Special thanks to Christie at Little, Brown and all my friends at Microsoft Teams.

I can’t wait to see you next year. Make sure you check out the fun stuff here.

You can also watch the event here!

Love, Todd