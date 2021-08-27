Todd Parr – “It’s Okay to Be Different” turns 20!

“It’s Okay to Be Different” turns 20 this year, and we will be joined by some special guests over at Blue Willow Bookshop to celebrate!



This event is free to attend, but registration is required. You can register for the event here. Once you register, you will receive an invitation to join the event.

NOTE: Because this is a virtual event that will be hosted on Zoom, you will need access a computer or other device that is capable of accessing the internet at a sufficient bandwidth. If you have not used Zoom before, don’t worry: It’s easy! Here’s a quick reference guide to help you get oriented: Getting Started with Zoom



When:

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 5:00pm Central Time



For more information for this virtual event, please click here to view on the Blue Willow Workshop website.

