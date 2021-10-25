Todd Parr – Learning Ally

Todd recently teamed up with Learning Ally! Here’s some more information about the nonprofit:

Excite Reading™ by Learning Ally offers a library of rich, engaging e-books that open doors for children to explore the worlds of gardens, families, insects, music, and more. Corresponding book guides help educators to make the most of the teachable moments in every story with holistic techniques that build foundational literacy skills in vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension, helping emerging readers to reach their full potential.

