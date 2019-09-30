Todd teams up with Simon Malls

Hey everyone! I’ve teamed up with Simon Malls for a special promotion. Select malls around the country will be giving free copies of The Earth Book as well as a cool reusable tote I created for them. Check it out. 🌍🍏💚

Simon Malls has partnered with author/illustrator Todd Parr to help bring Earth Day to life at select Simon Malls. Green Family Fun events will include Earth Week themed entertainment, crafts, snacks, a photo opportunity and more. Additionally, each event will feature special readings of The Earth Book, written and illustrated by Todd Parr. The first 100 children will leave with their own copy of the book! Todd has also created a custom Earth Day illustration that will be printed on reusable tote bags that children of all ages can decorate during the Green Family Fun Event.

Dates, times and locations vary by mall. Participating Simon Malls include: Barton Creek Square (Austin, TX), Del Amo Fashion Center (Torrance, CA), Lenox Square (Atlanta, GA), Menlo Park Mall (Edison, NJ), Northshore Mall (Peabody, MA), Roosevelt Field (Garden City, NY), Smith Haven Mall (Lake Grove, NY), Stanford Shopping Center (Palo Alto, CA), Stoneridge Shopping Center (Pleasanton, CA), The Domain (Austin, TX).