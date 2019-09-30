Todd Teams Up with Think Equal

 

Todd and Think Equal team up for an exciting new partnership. Think Equal is an amazing non-profit, and their mission is to make social and emotional literacy part of the curriculum in developing countries to promote acceptance, tolerance and celebrate diversity at a young age with the aim of helping to prevent conflict and violence. Five of my books will be part of this launch starting out in Sri Lanka, translated in Tamil and Sinhalese. You can learn more about them and their patrons/advisers here www.thinkequal.com. Be sure and watch the video with Meryl Streep.

 

Love, Todd

Todd Parr

