A celebration of love, respect, peace, and unity by bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr.Love your grin. Love your skin. Love the bees. Love the trees.Love giving a hand. Love taking a stand.LOVE YOURSELF. LOVE THE WORLD!What the world needs now is love--and who better than Todd Parr to share…
A celebration of the countless ways teachers change the world-with a free Back-to-School poster! Teachers are amazing! They teach you new things, make you laugh, and help you meet new friends. They always encourage you to do your best. They make the classroom a great place to be! From admiring…
From bestselling author Todd Parr, a poignant and reassuring story about loss. Through the lens of a pet fish who has lost his companion, Todd Parr tells a moving and wholly accessible story about saying goodbye. Touching upon the host of emotions children experience, Todd reminds readers that it's okay…
In a brand-new companion to his beloved classic It's Okay to Be Different, New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr encourages kids to be proud of who they are inside. Be who you are! Be proud of where you're from. Be a different color. Speak your language. Wear everything you…
In a tradition of Todd Parr's fan-favorite It's Okay to Be Different a book about embracing mistakes and the joy of happy accidents.Todd Parr's bestselling books have reminded kids to embrace differences, to be thankful, to love one another, and to be themselves. It's Okay to Make Mistakes embraces life's…
It's okay to need some help.It's okay to be a different color.It's okay to talk about your feelings.From the bestselling author Todd Parr comes a reassuring book about being who you are. Told with Todd Parr's signature wit and wisdom, It's Okay to Be Different cleverly delivers the important messages…
Reading makes you feel good because...You can imagine you are a scary dinosaur,You can make someone feel better when they are sick,And you can do it anywhere!Reading Makes You Feel Good will inspire and encourage young children to delight in the joyful, rewarding experience of reading. With Todd Parr's trademark…
Sometimes I feel silly.Sometimes I feel like eating pizza for breakfast.Sometimes I feel brave.Sometimes I feel like trying something new...The Feelings Book vibrantly illustrates the wide range of moods we all experience. Kids and adults will appreciate Todd Parr's quirky intelligence as he pays special attention to the ever-changing, sometimes…
A surprising and silly book about underwear, The Underwear Book features such wisdom as "DO wear fancy underwear under your dress," and "DON'T hang upside down on the monkey bars." Illustrated with Todd Parr's trademark bold, bright colors and silly scenes!
There are so many different types of families, and THE FAMILY BOOK celebrates them all in a funny, silly, and reassuring way. Todd Parr includes adopted families, step-families, one-parent families, and families with two parents of the same sex, as well as the traditional nuclear family. His quirky humor and…
Some mommies sing you songs.Some mommies read you stories.All mommies want you to be who you are!With his trademark childlike art, Todd Parr celebrates all different kinds of mothers. Whether mommies work far away or at home, cook or order pizza, they are all lots of fun and filled with…
The Daddy Book celebrates all different kinds of dads and highlights the many reasons they are so special. Whether your dad walks you to school or walks you to the bus, whether he wears suits or two different socks, whether he has a lot of hair or a little, Todd…
I am thankful for music because it makes me want to dance.I am thankful for my feet because they help me run and play.I am thankful for kisses because they make me feel loved.Todd Parr's bestselling books have taught kids about unconditional love, respecting the earth, facing fears, and more,…
The ultimate gift book from beloved author Todd Parr--a perfect way to say, "I Love You!"I love you when you give me kisses.I love you when you need hugs...Most of all, I love you just the way you are.In this colorful picture book, Todd Parr explores the meaning of unconditional…
Featuring Todd Parr's signature colorful and kid-friendly illustrations, The Grandma Book portrays the different ways grandmothers show their grandchildren love, from offering advice and babysitting to making things and giving lots of kisses.
With his notable and characteristic vibrant illustrations and simple, but poignant text, Todd Parr celebrates the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren. From golfing Grandpas to Grandpas who wiggle their ears, tell stories, and give kisses, this book is a tribute to all the different kinds of Grandpas in the…
"I take care of the earth because I know I can do little things every day to make a BIG difference..."With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitiviy, Todd Parr explores the important, timely subject of environmental protection and conservation in this eco-friendly picture book. Featuing a circular die-cut Earth…
Sometimes I'm scared of dogs.I'm not scared when they give me kisses.Sometimes I'm scared I will make a mistake.I'm not scared when I know I tried my best.With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores the subject of all things scary and assures readers that all of…
From alligator to zebra - with a goldfish, iguana, yak, and even a unicorn in between - there's no better way to learn the alphabet than with animals... in underwear! Todd Parr's signature kid-friendly illustrations and bold colors showcase an array of animals in all kinds of hilarious underwear styles,…
Meet ten colorful, lovable (and sometimes a little slobbery) canine friends in this kid-friendly concept book. From one doggy kiss all the way up to ten, each page stars playful pooches showing love the best way they know how. Featuring a padded cover and thick card-stock pages and filled with…
Todd Parr introduces the youngest readers to the many ways people can choose to be a family with his signature blend of warmth, humor, and bright, kid-friendly artwork that has made his beloved 3.5 million-copy-selling series such a success.We belong together because... you needed someone to help you grow healthy…