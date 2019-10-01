International Sales Information

Clients outside the United States may purchase U.S. editions of Todd’s books by contacting the Hachette Book Group International Sales Team.
Email: International.Orders@hbgusa.com
Phone: 1.800.759.0190

 

Todd's Books Are Published in the Following Languages by:

English

Little, Brown & Co., United States, Canada

ABC Books, Australia, New Zealand

 

Arabic

Dar El Ilm Lilmalayin, Lebanon

 

Chinese

Hachette-Phoenix, China

 

Dutch

Gottmer/Becht, Holland

 

Finnish

Kustannus Oy Pieni Karhu, Finland

 

French

Seuil Jeunesse, France
Bayard, France
Scholastic, North America

 

Greek

Metaichmio Publications, Greece

 

Hebrew

Keter, Israel

Schocken, Israel

 

Icelandic

Skrudda Publishing, Iceland

Italian

Piemme, Italy

 

Japanese

Doshinsha, Japan

 

Korean

Korea Dewey, Korea
Little Land, Korea
Korea Piaget, Korea
Munhakdongne, Korea
Yearimdang Publishing, Korea
Moonjinmedia, Korea
Ggoom Gyo, Korea
Yuan-Liou Publishing Co., Korea
Whale Story Publishing Co., Korea

 

Portuguese

Panda Books, Brazil, Spain
Edicoes Gailivro, Portugal
Zero a Oito, Portugal

 

Spanish

Ediciones Serres, Spain, Latin America, USA
RBA Libros, Spain, Latin America, USA

 

Turkish

Beyaz Balina, Turkey

 

Vietnamese

Crabit Kidbooks, Vietnam

