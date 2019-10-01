Otto Books

Otto Goes to School

The first day of school is both scary and exciting for Otto. At first, he is very nervous, but then he realizes how much fun school can be. Otto learns all kinds of things - how to share his toys, how to play games, and even how to remember that…

Otto Has a Birthday Party

There is a problem with the cake Otto the dog makes for his birthday party, but he and his friends have a good time anyway.

Otto Goes to Camp

When Otto goes to camp, everyone else makes fun of the things he has brought along, but one of those things comes in very handy.

Otto Goes to the Beach

Meet Otto! "Woof, woof!" Join Otto on his trip to the beach. He is looking for a new friend to play with. Do you think he will find one? Open this book and find out!

Todd Parr

