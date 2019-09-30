Meet my new assistant!

Hey everyone,

I would like to introduce you to Holland. She’s a mom, a teacher, Instagram influencer, blogger, as well as many other things. She’s a fantastic person, and now my assistant!

Holland will handle most of my event requests and planning. She will also be managing a lot of my email correspondences and a host of other things, but she will not have to walk my three dogs as she lives in Boise, Idaho with her beautiful family.

You can also find Holland on Instagram @whatsakidtoread, and her blog What’s A Kid to Read.

Yay!
Love,
Todd

Todd Parr

