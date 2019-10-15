Richmond Times-Dispatch: Virginia Children’s Book Festival

Todd is presenting at the Virginia Children’s Book Festival again!

Here’s a preview from the Richmond Times-Dispatch article about Todd:

“I’ve watched many of these kids grow up,” said Parr, who has appeared every year and calls the festival unsurpassed nationally. “I love coming back to look out into the audience and see kids from every imaginable walk of life all sitting together, loving reading.

“From the beginning, this festival was unexpected. To bring authors who could help develop a culture of reading to an area that needs it so badly seemed like an impossible dream.” He added: “Truly no one else has dared to do what the VCBF has achieved.”

Read the full article here.