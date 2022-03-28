Todd featured in TIME magazine for Elton John
Elton John wrote a letter to his two sons celebrating his 75th birthday, and included a mention of The Family Book!!! You can read the entire letter here.
We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.
Elton John wrote a letter to his two sons celebrating his 75th birthday, and included a mention of The Family Book!!! You can read the entire letter here.